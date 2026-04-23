At $41,800, Is This 2023 Nissan Z A Six-Speed Steal?
While Nissan's latest Z car hasn't been selling like hotcakes, today's Nice Price or No Dice '23 edition proves that they are actually out there. This private-party sale has extremely low miles and a six-speed manual, which adds extra appeal. Let's see if its price is equally enticing.
The beloved late comedian Mitch Hedberg had a bit in his repertoire where he quipped, "I used to do drugs. I still do drugs. But I used to, too." It's funny because it sets up an expectation of change, then absurdly reels it back in. Cadillac, the American carmaker named after the French explorer, Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac, who founded Detroit, Michigan, has struggled for decades to find a new, hopefully more popular path. That has been stymied by existing customers who are reluctant to try anything new and unfamiliar, and potential new customers who wouldn't give the marque the time of day because they aren't interested in new tricks from an old dog.
The 1996 Cadillac DeVille Concours we looked at on Wednesday proved a prime example of what Cadillac is expected to be—quiet, comfortable, and classy without putting on airs. A $6,990 price tag for the low-mileage creampuff was equally as expected, earning the Caddy a solid 77% "Nice Price" win.
A future classic?
Speaking of doing things the same way, over and over again, today we're going to look at a 2023 Nissan Z Performance, a model that seeks to emulate, extenuate, and venerate the long line of sports cars carrying the Z badge (or Fairlady Z nameplate in its home market of Japan) since debuting in 1969. The earliest examples of the Z Car, the S30 240Z, have skyrocketed in value over the last decade, going from five-figure fun cars to high six-figure celebrities, so perhaps looking back is the best way forward for the brand.
This model, which represents the latest generation, has been in production since 2022. That might not be obvious to many, as it's a reskin of the last generation and retains the same overall dimensions and lines as that more familiar model. In the new car's defense, the styling, which is a callback to both the original S30 and later S31 models, could be argued to be much more successful than the roly-poly lines of the last-generation 370Z. Whether this model will join the pantheon of earlier cars and rise in both popularity and value is a question for the crystal ball.
Performance parts
Right now, this Z looks like it has a lot of potential for shenanigans. The engine is Nissan's VR30DDTT twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6, which, in Z Car guise, makes a hefty 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. That could be matched with either a nine-speed (!) automatic with flappy paddles for shifting, or, as is the case with this car, a more engaging six-speed manual featuring a standard short-throw stick.
This is the top-of-the-line-for-2023 Performance model, which means it also sports a limited-slip differential in the back, larger rotors and more pistons on the brakes, a recalibrated suspension setup, and lightweight 10-spoke alloy wheels. That setup has served the car for a mere 7,800 miles to date. According to the ad, while the basic warranty on the car has expired, the powertrain warranty is still in effect and won't time out until December of next year or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first.
Looking like new
With almost as-new mileage, it's unsurprising that the car also looks like it's new. The Ikazuchi Yellow paint is matched with a black roof and red brake calipers for an "introverts need not apply" color combo. As this is the Performance trim, both the front and rear get factory aero aids. Below that rear spoiler are twin exhaust tips poking out of a baboon-butt rear defuser.
The interior is a mad mix of retro styling tropes and of-the-moment modern technology. That sees a trio of driver-oriented analog gauges—a nod to the S30—paired with a digital instrument cluster and push-button start. This car is very well equipped, offering niceties such as power seats, cruise control, set-it-and-forget-it automatic climate control, and a center stack screen that is Apple CarPlay capable. There's no wear evident on the car either inside or out, nor any evidence of accidents, something validated by the provided CarFax overview. A clean title checks the final box for prospective buyers.
A Fairlady at a great price?
According to the seller, the price tag is $41,500, and the ad warns, "Firm price won't take less." That's about $12K to $15K less than what a current car (with a full warranty) would cost. Also, the expressive Ikazuchi Yellow paint is no longer a paint option, so there's another strike against that new car smell.
It seems that the seller is aware of these discrepancies and demands that prospective buyers show up with cash in hand to even be offered a test drive. That's a bold position to take, and it's now up to us to decide if it and that price are the right path to take to an easy sale.
What do you think? Is this Z Performance worth the $41,500 asking price? Or is that, and all the "firm price" postering simply performative?
You decide!
San Francisco Bay Area, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
H/T to Fauxshizzle for the hookup!
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