While Nissan's latest Z car hasn't been selling like hotcakes, today's Nice Price or No Dice '23 edition proves that they are actually out there. This private-party sale has extremely low miles and a six-speed manual, which adds extra appeal. Let's see if its price is equally enticing.

The beloved late comedian Mitch Hedberg had a bit in his repertoire where he quipped, "I used to do drugs. I still do drugs. But I used to, too." It's funny because it sets up an expectation of change, then absurdly reels it back in. Cadillac, the American carmaker named after the French explorer, Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac, who founded Detroit, Michigan, has struggled for decades to find a new, hopefully more popular path. That has been stymied by existing customers who are reluctant to try anything new and unfamiliar, and potential new customers who wouldn't give the marque the time of day because they aren't interested in new tricks from an old dog.

The 1996 Cadillac DeVille Concours we looked at on Wednesday proved a prime example of what Cadillac is expected to be—quiet, comfortable, and classy without putting on airs. A $6,990 price tag for the low-mileage creampuff was equally as expected, earning the Caddy a solid 77% "Nice Price" win.