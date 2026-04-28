Why Replacing The Air Filter In Modern Cars Improves Performance But Not Fuel Economy

One of the go-to upsells at a lot of quick-lube places seems to be changing the air filter. The internet is awash with stories of managers shaking dirty filters at customers and describing how much it needs to be changed, or claiming that driving with a dirty filter will hurt gas mileage. While you should change a dirty filter, that last claim isn't true. If you're driving a modern car with a fuel-injected engine, changing the filter will not make any difference to your gas mileage.

You don't have to take our word for it. None other than the United States Department of Energy, based on a study done by Oak Ridge National Laboratory, states that, "...for modern computer-controlled, fuel-injected engines, changing a clogged air filter has no measurable effect on fuel economy..." That makes sense, because in a fuel-injected engine, less air flowing into the engine means that less fuel will do so, as well.

So, why does everyone say that a dirty air filter will hurt your gas mileage? It might be a holdover from when most cars had a carburetor, which was a while ago, as the 1994 Isuzu Pickup had the last carbureted engine sold in the U.S. So while the DOE makes it clear that changing the air filter in the carbureted car in the study improved fuel economy, it won't help a fuel-injected engine cut consumption. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't still change a clogged filter, as the study points out it will still hurt other performance metrics, such as acceleration.