If You've Ever Wanted A More Dangerous Miata With Weird Aston-Inspired Styling And An Automatic, Now's Your Chance

If you're wondering who's responsible for this one-off build, it's the work of Jim Simpson of Simpson Design. Gauging from his website, Simpson Design builds well-crafted custom-bodied Mazda Miatas that are inspired by some of the most artful exotic cars from the mid-20th century, which as I said earlier seems incredibly difficult. I have to say, the reskin is done remarkably well; the panels look smooth, gaps look consistent, and the paint looks great. There's just something slightly off about the front. And the rear. And the side. And the interior.

It's not all bad though! I'm quite fond of the paint color, and I love the center-exit dual exhaust pipes. I just hope whoever buys this at least adds a turbo or something. I can't imagine paying for a custom body without adding any power.

Classic Astons have graceful, arching body lines that flow cohesively throughout the entire design, where everything feels more abrupt on this reimagining. I understand that a custom build like this was probably done to suit a wealthy client's requirements (and the current seller added the Aston badges), but it doesn't change the strange combinations of old and new. The automatic transmission, low-back vinyl bucket seats, and wood-rimmed Nardi steering wheel with an Aston Martin horn button are at odds with the rest of the modern interior, and the wood appliques don't make new look old. But different strokes for different folks. There were a few members of our staff who like the way this Mazton Martda looks, so what do you make of it?