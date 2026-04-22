Gunther Werks Project Endgame Is A Gorgeous But Slightly Cringey Speedster Inspired By Iron Man
Gunther Werks has been dropping jaws with its distinctive takes on modernizing classic Porsche 911s for years now, and its latest bespoke build is no exception. Called Project Endgame — fitting given how it's the last of Gunther Werks' Speedster program — this True Candy Red car is hiding a Rothsport Racing twin-turbocharged air-cooled 4.0-liter flat-six engine that sends 840 horsepower and 660 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. Though not quite as powerful as GW's 1,000-horsepower F-26 that it debuted at The Quail last year, it is the brand's fastest Speedster ever.
Project Endgame premieres Gunther Werks' coachbuilding experience, called GWX, which allows the ultra-wealthy to personalize every aspect of their million-dollar supercar, in case owning a Gunther Werks wasn't exclusive enough already.
It's time to address the elephant in the room: Yes, this custom build is a tribute to Marvel's "Iron Man" and the Avengers franchise more broadly, complete with 24-karat gold touches including the wing mirrors and the gear lever, which features six Infinity Stone-like gems denoting the shift pattern. The car itself is rad, but the Marvel theme? It's a no from me dawg.
It is actually sitting on a 993 chassis, with a few upgrades, of course
Aside from the cheugy "Iron Man" theme, the Endgame is an impressive machine. It's based on the steel chassis from a 993, but virtually every other thing is all Gunther Werks. The original chassis received added bracing for increased structural rigidity, the body panels are crafted from carbon fiber including the doors, making this 840-hp monster weigh a mere 2,600 pounds dry. It's the only one of Gunther Werks' Speedster to feature a turbocharged engine.
Fortunately the mad scientist engineers at Gunther Werks recognize the importance of good brakes, so behind its 18x11 one-piece forged magnesium front wheels are six-piston Brembo GTR calipers that clamp down on 14-inch carbon ceramic discs, while the two-inch-wider rear wheels hide four-piston calipers and 13.6-inch carbon ceramic rotors.
Once you convince yourself to look away from the custom paint that took three weeks to complete, you notice the giant GW Evo carbon fiber wing, which hadn't been fitted to a GW Speedster or Turbo before, and damn if it ain't a cool-looking wing. All the customizations on Endgame are to showcase all of the different customization options for prospective GWX customers, so we may soon see more ultra-expensive, questionably inspired Porsches with the GWX logo on them.
If you want to see the Gunther Werks Project Endgame in person, it will be shown at the Air/Water car show in Costa Mesa, California this Saturday, April 25. After that, it will exclusively be on display at Natsukashii Haus in Chickamauga, Georgia.