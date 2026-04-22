Gunther Werks Project Endgame Is A Gorgeous But Slightly Cringey Speedster Inspired By Iron Man

Gunther Werks has been dropping jaws with its distinctive takes on modernizing classic Porsche 911s for years now, and its latest bespoke build is no exception. Called Project Endgame — fitting given how it's the last of Gunther Werks' Speedster program — this True Candy Red car is hiding a Rothsport Racing twin-turbocharged air-cooled 4.0-liter flat-six engine that sends 840 horsepower and 660 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. Though not quite as powerful as GW's 1,000-horsepower F-26 that it debuted at The Quail last year, it is the brand's fastest Speedster ever.

Project Endgame premieres Gunther Werks' coachbuilding experience, called GWX, which allows the ultra-wealthy to personalize every aspect of their million-dollar supercar, in case owning a Gunther Werks wasn't exclusive enough already.

Gunther Werks

It's time to address the elephant in the room: Yes, this custom build is a tribute to Marvel's "Iron Man" and the Avengers franchise more broadly, complete with 24-karat gold touches including the wing mirrors and the gear lever, which features six Infinity Stone-like gems denoting the shift pattern. The car itself is rad, but the Marvel theme? It's a no from me dawg.