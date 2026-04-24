86-Year Old Woman Is Convicted After Typing An F Instead Of An S On Her Car Insurance Paperwork

At every turn, from the 86-year-old to the insurance company, not one person seemed to have caught on to the mistake for what appears to be almost a year. In a letter she wrote to the Single Justice Procedure (a fast-track court system in the UK for minor crimes) she explained that she had "understood my car was fully insured with Swinton Insurance, from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026." Yet, the notice she was replying to from the DVLA, stated that her car was uninsured on 6 February 2026.

It's something even the woman's niece pointed out in her own letters to the courts attempting to explain the errors, saying, "All the paperwork for insurance has been found to be one letter incorrect. No-one had picked up on this."

At the time of this writing, the courts had so far decided on a three-month conditional discharge (a guilty charge, but the punishment is not finalized), and required the woman to pay a £26 victim surcharge. In the interim, the DVLA has said it will be following up with the 86-year-old, after The Press Association brought the case to their attention. The agency has said it will look at her paperwork and see if they can overturn the conviction if it was, indeed really just a typo.

Honestly, the whole thing likely could have been avoided if either the woman, her family, or the insurance company had dotted their i's and crossed their t's, or someone maybe a bit younger had helped her with the paperwork as she might still believe those f's are still s's from those early print days.