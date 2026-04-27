Why Consumer Reports Called The Acura SLX 'Not Acceptable'

Honda's premium division first dipped its corporate toes into the SUV pond in 1996, when Acura introduced the SLX as "the latest chapter in the company's mission to build the most comprehensive luxury import line in the United States." Unfortunately, that chapter was copied directly from the Isuzu playbook, since the SLX was essentially an upgraded Isuzu Trooper (which was also the source for a rebadge job you might not have known existed, the Honda Horizon). As reported by the New York Times back then, when Consumer Reports put the Trooper and SLX through its routine avoidance-maneuvering test back in the day, they both flunked.

In each case, CR said that the vehicle's outside wheels would leave the ground during situations like making a sudden turn to miss an obstacle on the road. This put both SUVs at a high risk for rolling over. In fact, CR rated them both as flat-out "not acceptable."

It wasn't the first (or the last) time that a vehicle has earned such a poor ranking. The 1988 Suzuki Samurai and 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Limited, for instance, got the same marks for the same reasons. (That's why Suzuki took Consumer Reports to court for a legal battle that lasted until 2010.) Regardless, with that kind of press, folks didn't exactly flock to the SLX after the report came out. Acura sold only about 6,590 units during the model's four years of production. The MDX, designed in-house by the brand, came online as a replacement for 2001.