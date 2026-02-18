Why Suzuki Took Consumer Reports To Court Over Its Testing

The results Consumer Reports comes to can sometimes be quite damning. The publication is famously unbiased, and that can lead to negative press. For instance, we covered 67 used models you shouldn't buy according to Consumer Reports.

Now, automakers have to expect some bad press; after all, not everyone is going to like everything you churn out. Whether it be finicky infotainment systems, or controversial styling, they need to take the rough with the smooth. However, when Consumer Reports claimed that the then-new Suzuki Samurai was prone to toppling over, the Japanese firm just wasn't having it.

This was back in the late 1980s, when the model was new to American audiences, and as a smaller Japanese automaker trying to wrestle in among the bigger players, Suzuki felt it had to fight back. Sales had initially been strong, with Suzuki reportedly selling two Samurais for every Jeep Wrangler in 1987, but when Consumer Reports declared the following year that the Samurai was easily toppled, sales plummeted.