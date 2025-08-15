Gunther Werks F-26 Is A Bonkers 1,000-HP Slantnose Porsche 911

Gunther Werks is known for its bold reimaginings of classic Porsche 911s, complete with carbon-fiber widebodies and hulking rear wings, but its new F-26 takes things to the next level. This ultra-low production model was unveiled at The Quail during Monterey Car Week, and the company describes it as "the culmination of everything Gunther Werks has learned since its first build." While the F-26 is named after a fighter jet, it takes inspiration from Porsche's one-off 935 Flachbau, or Slantnose, and the succeeding 930 Slantnose 911s of the 1980s.

Unlike the original, the Gunther Werks F-26 is based on the steel chassis of a 993-generation 911, with added bracing for a 200% increase in rigidity. Its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter flat-six sends 1,000 horsepower and 750 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential. There's a double-wishbone front suspension with anti-dive and a custom multilink rear suspension, both with JRZ electronic adjustment. It comes with ABS and traction control to help tame all those ponies, and the magnesium Turbo Twist monoblock wheels wear staggered Continental ExtremeContact Force tires, sized 295/30R18 up front and 335/30R18 in the back.