Gunther Werks F-26 Is A Bonkers 1,000-HP Slantnose Porsche 911
Gunther Werks is known for its bold reimaginings of classic Porsche 911s, complete with carbon-fiber widebodies and hulking rear wings, but its new F-26 takes things to the next level. This ultra-low production model was unveiled at The Quail during Monterey Car Week, and the company describes it as "the culmination of everything Gunther Werks has learned since its first build." While the F-26 is named after a fighter jet, it takes inspiration from Porsche's one-off 935 Flachbau, or Slantnose, and the succeeding 930 Slantnose 911s of the 1980s.
Unlike the original, the Gunther Werks F-26 is based on the steel chassis of a 993-generation 911, with added bracing for a 200% increase in rigidity. Its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter flat-six sends 1,000 horsepower and 750 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential. There's a double-wishbone front suspension with anti-dive and a custom multilink rear suspension, both with JRZ electronic adjustment. It comes with ABS and traction control to help tame all those ponies, and the magnesium Turbo Twist monoblock wheels wear staggered Continental ExtremeContact Force tires, sized 295/30R18 up front and 335/30R18 in the back.
Retro-futurism done right
Gunther Werks always does a fantastic job of blending classic Porsche silhouettes with exaggerated proportions and sleek modernized lighting elements, and the F-26 is no different. Instead of pop-ups like the original Slantnose, the F-26 has stationary headlights with three projectors, integrated high beams and aluminum trim cpomonets with an LED running light bezel. The rear end has Gunther Werks' tinted LED Sabre taillights, and a comically large carbon-fiber high-downforce "double wing" rear spoiler, in case you didn't notice that little detail. All F-26s will come painted in this custom metallic paint that looks like liquid Mercury.
The carbon-fiber doors, body panels, and front splitter and diffusers contribute to its light 2,750 curb weight, but it's not without modern luxuries. In true Gunther Werks fashion, the F-26's striking exterior design is complemented by an artfully crafted interior complete with lots of exposed carbon, a wooden shift knob, leather upholstery and an Alcantara headliner, creating a compelling blend of retro touches and modern technology. It's even got a Porsche Classic radio with Apple CarPlay. No prices or delivery dates have been announced for the Gunther Werks F-26 yet, but you probably can't afford one anyway, and only 26 of them will be built.