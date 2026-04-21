At $12,500, Is This 1988 Bentley Eight A Class-Spanning Classic?

There are certain things the British do better than almost anyone else on the planet, and being snootily upper-crust is one of those things. Today's Nice Price or No Dice Bentley is an example of classic British upper-classiness. Let's see if its price proves more proletarian.

In the automotive world, the resurrection of a moribund model is rare, but not unheard of. That occurred in 1963 when a posse of Studebaker dealers bought the rights and the tooling to continue production of the Avanti sports car after Studebaker went belly up. After that, the avant-garde Avanti went on to enjoy a decades-long production run. Time will tell whether a similar future awaits the Karma Revero, the reborn version of a car initially sold as the Fisker Karma.

The 2021 Karma Revero GT we looked at on Monday didn't seem to offer so bright a future at its $42,500 asking price. That was despite it being half what a new one would set you back. Many of you also praised the car's overall good looks in the comments. Unfortunately for the seller, that wasn't compelling enough a combo, as the Revero fell in a 72% 'No Dice' loss.