The Brief And Annoying Period Where Car Ads Bragged About 0-50 Times

Car advertisements have always stretched the truth, but in the early 1980s, some manufacturers found a more creative way to do it: just change the finish line. If you've spent any time digging through old car ads, you've probably noticed something odd tucked into the performance claims of a few early-1980s models. These claims advertised 0-50 mph sprint times instead of the industry-standard 0-60 mph benchmark that had been in use since automotive journalist Tom McCahill pioneered it in 1946.

McCahill likely chose 60 mph because state-level speed limits already hovered around 50-60 mph at the time. That logic flipped when President Nixon signed the 55 mph national speed limit into law in 1974 as a response to the 1973 oil embargo. Autoweek notes that car companies of the era "had to" advertise 0-50 times instead of 0-60, though there's seemingly no formal regulation that ever explicitly required it. Still, the practical incentive was clear enough on its own: 60 mph was now an illegal speed on American highways, and benchmarking against it felt increasingly disconnected from everyday driving reality.

As Hagerty's Jack Baruth summed it up, 0-50 and 0-55 were the "bastard cousins" of 0-60. They were metrics that existed not because they were more meaningful, but because the cars couldn't look good without them. The trick was entirely legal, as there was no rule requiring a standardized sprint distance in advertising copy. Automakers facing an uphill performance battle simply picked a number that worked in their favor.