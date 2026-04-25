Yes, There Are Different Grades Of Diesel Fuel, Too

Go to most fuel pumps in the U.S., and you'll find three or four grades of gasoline, but just one lonely nozzle for diesel. Did you know there are multiple grades of diesel and a few different blends on top of that? It's true – making diesel fuel involves a complex refinement process, and, depending on the exact steps, you can create different grades and blends. Although, it's likely that you'll only ever use one grade if you generally get your diesel at a gas station.

The first grade is #1 diesel, which has a lower pour point than the other grades, as it is made to withstand extremely cold temperatures, typically down to -40 degrees Fahrenheit. It also has a higher volatility and lower viscosity than the other grades. The most commonly sold grade of diesel is #2. It's great for a variety of uses and is more efficient than #1. However, it does not handle the cold as well as #1, gelling even when ambient temperatures are around 10 degrees Fahrenheit. There is no #3 grade in the U.S., but there is a #4 grade. This grade is mostly used for marine vehicles and non-vehicle applications, like boilers.

There are also biodiesels and various specialty blends. Ultra-low sulfur diesel is made to produce fewer emissions, specifically emissions from nitrogen oxide and particulate matter, both of which can contribute to major health issues. Winterized diesel is #2 mixed with #1 so it can handle the cold, and red diesel is for off-road vehicles like tractors and bulldozers.