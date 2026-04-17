Kid Rock Fans Furious After He Cut Small-Town Tour Prices By 50% Because Gas Is So Expensive Now (Definitely Not Because Tickets Weren't Selling)

Everyone has haters, especially on social media. You literally can't post anything anymore without someone saying, "That's racist," or, "There's no evidence that politician is an alien robot sent to enslave humanity." And now that Soros has the AI, it's so easy for leftists to amplify their fake outrage. They've always hated great music, and you know they're so mad their vaccinated arms are too weak to make rock 'n roll. But no, these appear to be real people who really are mad that tickets are cheaper now.

"I would have saved almost $450 if I had waited till now. This isn't cool," wrote one. "We basically get punished for buying tickets right away?" another questioned. "[T]he code doesn't even work," a third commenter added. What's even more concerning, though, are the many accusations that no one wants to pay money for a Kid Rock concert, and terrible ticket sales forced him to lower prices, so in a transparent attempt to save face, he tried to spin the cheaper tickets as a good thing.

You and I both know that's wrong, but if people start to believe it, it really could ruin the tour. The good news is, that's definitely slander, and Kid Rock is legally allowed to sue those commenters for millions. So he'll be fine financially, but it still has to hurt, you know? To work so hard for so many years to finally become the only musician at a Trump rally whose name people recognize, only to be accused of lying to his fans? He just wanted to help them out because gas was so expensive. Typical liberals.