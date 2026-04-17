Kid Rock Fans Furious After He Cut Small-Town Tour Prices By 50% Because Gas Is So Expensive Now (Definitely Not Because Tickets Weren't Selling)
Robert James Ritchie, the 55-year-old performer perhaps better known by his stage name, Kid Rock, is the kind of red-blooded American you rarely see anymore. Today, he lives a life of wealth and privilege, but he actually grew up in rural Michigan, where he learned the value of hard work and the American Way from his father, a simple wildly wealthy owner of several car dealerships. Even today, as he saw so many struggling to afford gas, Kid Rock still made the selfless decision to lower ticket prices for his upcoming Rock the Country tour. The response to that announcement, however, has been anything but patriotic.
Was it because he only knocked a couple dollars of the cost of those tickets, and they still can't afford to attend? Personally, I'm lucky enough that ticket prices have never been what prevented me from attending a Kid Rock show, but I also know what it's like to not be able to put gas in your car. So I'd understand if they were mad about a $5 discount. But no, Kid Rock knew it would take more than $5 to put his tour within reach of my fellow emissions-deleted Americans, so he cut prices by up to 50%. That's literally half off. For tickets that get you within spitting distance of the greatest living rock star soon to be touring Trump's America. And they're ungrateful?
Aka- tickets aren't selling
Everyone has haters, especially on social media. You literally can't post anything anymore without someone saying, "That's racist," or, "There's no evidence that politician is an alien robot sent to enslave humanity." And now that Soros has the AI, it's so easy for leftists to amplify their fake outrage. They've always hated great music, and you know they're so mad their vaccinated arms are too weak to make rock 'n roll. But no, these appear to be real people who really are mad that tickets are cheaper now.
"I would have saved almost $450 if I had waited till now. This isn't cool," wrote one. "We basically get punished for buying tickets right away?" another questioned. "[T]he code doesn't even work," a third commenter added. What's even more concerning, though, are the many accusations that no one wants to pay money for a Kid Rock concert, and terrible ticket sales forced him to lower prices, so in a transparent attempt to save face, he tried to spin the cheaper tickets as a good thing.
You and I both know that's wrong, but if people start to believe it, it really could ruin the tour. The good news is, that's definitely slander, and Kid Rock is legally allowed to sue those commenters for millions. So he'll be fine financially, but it still has to hurt, you know? To work so hard for so many years to finally become the only musician at a Trump rally whose name people recognize, only to be accused of lying to his fans? He just wanted to help them out because gas was so expensive. Typical liberals.