DUI Suspect's 'I Need The Booze To Stay Awake' Excuse Somehow Fails To Convince Cop

According to the arresting officer, when he approached her car, she complained that other drivers were speeding before the officer smelled alcohol in the car. The woman denied that she had been drinking, proceeded to fail a field sobriety test after falling over while taking it, and when she was confronted with the cup filled with liquor that they found in her car, she told the officer she needed the booze to stay awake.

It was a smart strategy, since every officer knows the mild euphoric effects of ethanol consumption can cause drinkers to feel slightly more alert. What officer of the law wouldn't understand she took the dangers of drowsy driving seriously and just wanted to make sure nothing bad happened? If anything, she was the responsible one in the situation. She wasn't even speeding! Or hotboxing her Accord like so many of the other drivers going dangerously slow on the highway!

Admittedly, Cleveland.com's version of events doesn't include direct quotes, so I don't know that's exactly how the conversation went down. But regardless of what she actually said, it wasn't enough to change the officer's mind, and is currently facing charges of drunk driving, driving too slow, and driving with an open container. Still, you know, lesson learned. That excuse doesn't work, and driving under the influence is a great way to ruin your life. Got it.