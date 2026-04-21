DUI Suspect's 'I Need The Booze To Stay Awake' Excuse Somehow Fails To Convince Cop
As humans, we sure love to justify our own poor behavior. It's not that bad. I thought you'd understand, and I promise I wasn't trying to hurt you. Technically, honey, I didn't spend $2,000 on a Lego Death Star and Millenium Falcon; I spent $1997.98, which you'll notice is less than $2,000. It sucks and causes lifelong harm, but at least no one could die, right? Not if you're the Cleveland DUI suspect who Cleveland.com reports was recently arrested after somehow failing to convince the arresting officer that she needed the alcohol in the car to stay awake.
Cleveland police reportedly pulled the woman over on Ohio's Interstate 77 because she was doing 38 mph on a road with a 60-mph speed limit. There are a lot of situations where more drivers would be smart to slow down, so usually, it's not a problem. In this case, a speed differential that large is incredibly dangerous, which is why many highways post minimum speeds, as well as maximums. Allegedly, the officer witnessed multiple other drivers slam on their brakes or quickly change lanes to avoid hitting her, suggesting that pulling her over was probably the right call whether she was sober or not.
Drowsy driving is dangerous, too
According to the arresting officer, when he approached her car, she complained that other drivers were speeding before the officer smelled alcohol in the car. The woman denied that she had been drinking, proceeded to fail a field sobriety test after falling over while taking it, and when she was confronted with the cup filled with liquor that they found in her car, she told the officer she needed the booze to stay awake.
It was a smart strategy, since every officer knows the mild euphoric effects of ethanol consumption can cause drinkers to feel slightly more alert. What officer of the law wouldn't understand she took the dangers of drowsy driving seriously and just wanted to make sure nothing bad happened? If anything, she was the responsible one in the situation. She wasn't even speeding! Or hotboxing her Accord like so many of the other drivers going dangerously slow on the highway!
Admittedly, Cleveland.com's version of events doesn't include direct quotes, so I don't know that's exactly how the conversation went down. But regardless of what she actually said, it wasn't enough to change the officer's mind, and is currently facing charges of drunk driving, driving too slow, and driving with an open container. Still, you know, lesson learned. That excuse doesn't work, and driving under the influence is a great way to ruin your life. Got it.