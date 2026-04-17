Guy Who Climbed The Las Vegas Sphere May Have Been Famous 'Free Solo' Climber Alex Honnold

Vidoes have been circulating online of some dude with a lot of moxie climbing to the top of the Sphere in Las Vegas, prompting many to wonder who the hell this guy is, and what the hell he's doing up there. At first glance, it seems a bit like a repeat of the "Pro-Life Spider-Man" guy who climbed to the top of the Sphere in February of 2024 to raise money for his anti-choice causes. Welp, luckily for all of us, that doesn't seem to be the case.

Unlike that situation, which was a clear act of vandalism, this stunt seems to be sanctioned and carried out by none other than Alex Honnold, a famous rock climber known for doing all sorts of wild climbing stunts on buildings and other massive things across the world. While it's not technically confirmed by any official sources tied to Honnold or the Sphere, folks online were able to put two and two together to figure out what was going on.

That guy climbing the Sphere the other day (being filmed by a helicopter) was apparently Alex Honnold. pic.twitter.com/25k3CsgoqK — Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) April 16, 2026

One Redditor pointed out that the stunt is more likely than not some sort of promo shoot for the movie "From the Edge," which is set to premiere at the Sphere sometime later this year. It features a handful of extreme sport athletes, including Honnold, taking viewers inside their weird and wild worlds. All of their students were shot by Sphere Entertainment's proprietary camera system, which is meant specifically to capture images to be shown on the Sphere's massive display, according to a release from the company.

People also obviously noticed the helicopter with a massive camera bolted to its nose, connected the dots and and came to the conclusion that Honnold was likely up there on April 16 filming something for the movie.