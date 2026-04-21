Even A Single DUI Is Setting You Up For Massive Insurance Headaches

Getting a DUI is an expensive proposition. There are a number of costs associated with a DUI arrest and conviction, and one of the consequences is more expensive auto insurance. Rates tend to go way up even after just one DUI.

The average yearly premium for full-coverage auto insurance in the U.S. is $2,524 for a driver with a clean record. It nearly doubles to $4,850 for someone with a DUI. What if you just want liability? On average, liability coverage jumps by nearly $50. That's not to mention that the minimum coverage some states require of someone with a DUI is a lot more than what they require of other drivers.

And that's just your auto insurance. Did we mention that your life insurance can go up as well? That's if your carrier agrees to cover you. It becomes harder to find life insurance for the first 5 years after a DUI. That DUI could even ruin your vacation plans, too, since some countries won't let you enter if you have a DUI.