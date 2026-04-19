Wild Wild West Side: Horseback NYPD Cop Chases Down Suspected Purse Thief

Former New York City Mayor Eric Adams once told the PIX11 Morning News (my old workplace) that the city is so great because it's a place "where every day you wake up you could experience everything from a plane crashing into our trade center through a person who's celebrating a new business that's about to open." While that's undoubtedly true, New Yorkers can now add "horseback police chases" to their list of things they can see on any given day, because that's exactly what folks on the streets of the Upper West Side saw the morning of April 15.

Luckily for all of us, NBC New York just so happened to be in the area shooting a different story when the wild chase happened. A suspect apparently nabbed and ran off with a woman's purse near the intersection of 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue. An NYPD officer on horseback was made aware of the situation and quickly began chasing them down — following them on Seabiscuit's back up the sidewalk and through the streets of Manhattan. I'll admit, this person was really moving, but eventually they gave up and were arrested by the officer as the horse stood by.

The NYPD posted a video of the officer's body camera footage on X, the Everything App, showing the events unfold on the back of "Kelly" the horse with the caption, "Whether on food or on hooves, our officers are always ready."