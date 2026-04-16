Global Starlink Outage Tanked U.S. Navy Drone Boat Test

Ongoing military conflicts in Ukraine and the Persian Gulf have illustrated the importance of drones and satellite communications in modern warfare, but this shift has created a new dependence on behemoth contractors. Reuters reported on Thursday that a global Starlink outage halted a U.S. Navy test of autonomous boats last year. The incident highlights how reliance on a single system could threaten the country's military capabilities, especially when that system could be shut down by a single billionaire, Elon Musk.

SpaceX's satellite internet service suffered a network outage back in August 2025. While most users were likely shut out of a TV show on Netflix or an email account, the U.S. Navy lost control of 24 autonomous surface vehicles off the coast of California. Operators couldn't connect with the boats for almost an hour. Kirsten Davies, the Pentagon's chief information officer, told Reuters that the Department of Defense "leverages multiple, robust, resilient systems for its broad network."