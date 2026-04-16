At $26,900, Is This 2009 Aston Martin V8 Vantage An Amazingly Affordable Exotic?

Aston Martin takes its name from its co-founder, Lionel Martin, and from Aston Hill, where Martin plied his talents competing in hill climbs. Today's Nice Price or No Dice V8 Vantage is more of a grand tourer than a racer, but we'll still need to see if its price is too high a climb for us.

Santa Cruz, California, is known for its University of California campus and its plethora of clothing-optional beaches. The smallest of those, "2222 Beach"—simply named for being across the street from 2222 West Cliff Drive—is described as a "baby beach," no larger than an average backyard.

The 1978 Datsun 510 wagon we looked at on Wednesday is being offered in Santa Cruz; in fact, its seller boasts that it has lived there its entire life, having been originally sold by the city's Datsun dealership. Fortunately for those of us with demure tastes, the Datsun arrived in a modest cloaking of faux woodgrain paneling over original yellow paint. Not so modest was the seller's $8,450 asking price. Based on many of the comments, that price appeared to be a fleecing, an opinion reflected in the 87% "No Dice" loss the car received.