At $8,450, Is This 1978 Datsun 510 Wagon A Blast-From-The-Past Bargain?

The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice Datsun relates in the ad having driven the car from Santa Cruz to Pasadena for an AC/DC concert. That's pretty metal for a car with, albeit fake, wood on the sides. Let's see if we think its price tag rocks our world.

When Walt Whitman wrote "I Sing The Body Electric" in 1855, the concept of electricity and its magical properties was still not common knowledge. In fact, the first practical electric motor, demonstrating the conversion of electrical energy into mechanical motion, had been devised by the English physicist Michael Faraday only a few short decades earlier, in 1821.

It's unlikely that either Mr. Faraday or Mr. Whitman could have conceived that two centuries after that invention, electric motors would power not just stationary machines, but would fundamentally alter public and private transportation across the globe. We looked at one of those game changers yesterday, a 2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition pickup truck. At $44,500, it came in at less than half the cost of a new one, and with a good bit of warranty left on its big-boy battery and four drive motors, there wasn't too much to call it out over for its age. That was enough for the majority of you. Given the truck's massive four-motors-worth of torque, it's unsurprising that it pulled out a 57% 'Nice Price' win in our vote.