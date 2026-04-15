IndyCar Is Rushing To Replace Its 14-Year-Old Dallara Chassis

When the Dallara DW12 chassis arrived on the scene for the 2012 IndyCar season, it was a godsend. The old IR-05 was seen as practically vintage, and comparatively unsafe, having served seven seasons in the series. At the time that was impossibly old for a race car, and the teams, drivers, and fans were calling for a change to be made. That chassis, now twice as old as the IR-05 when it was called a relic, is still in play today. It is well past time for a new IndyCar chassis, and growing interest in the series is making key stakeholders antsy to get started. Dallara has been supplying chassis to IndyCar for 31 seasons now, and built a factory in Indianapolis specifically for this, so it makes sense they're ready to supply the next one as well.

The series has looked to replace it for nearly a decade now, but pandemic losses and series stability pushed that off for a few years. Most recently the series delayed its replacement from 2027 to 2028 because manufacturers Honda and Chevrolet couldn't build enough new engines in time. Having had enough of waiting, the series will move forward, at least temporarily, with developing the new chassis using the current engine and hybrid system, reports Racer Magazine.

IndyCar has put forth plans to start testing prototypes of the new Dallara-built IR28 chassis this summer. The series hasn't yet finalized the 2028 engine regulations, however, so it'll roll onward using the current-spec 2.2-liter turbocharged V6 engines and 100 horsepower Mahle-supplied ERS hybrid boost units. IndyCar, Honda, and General Motors (and as-yet-unnamed additional potential manufacturers) have not yet decided on the exact drivetrain specifications for the 2028 season, which are rumored to include at least twice as much hybrid power and up to 900 system horsepower hitting the rear wheels. It's getting down to the wire on developing that engine regulation, especially as testing kicks off. They're going to need those engines sharpish.