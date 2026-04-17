Škoda's Brilliant New Bicycle Bell Penetrates The Noise Cancelling Headphones Of Ignorant Pedestrians

Škoda is a Czech automaker that is now a part of the gigantic Volkswagen Group alongside Lamborghini, Porsche, and Audi, but like many car companies, Škoda actually got its start making bicycles. Last week, Škoda proved that it's still got a watchful eye on the bicycle market, as it unveiled the first ever bicycle bell that's capable of penetrating noise canceling headphones without simply being louder than a traditional bike bell.

Called the DuoBell, it aims to reduce the recent 24% rise in cyclist-on-pedestrian collisions recorded in London in 2024, much of which is blamed on the increased popularity of pedestrians using noise cancelling headphones. In a press release, Škoda said, "In the streets of London, up to half of pedestrians wear [Active Noise Cancellation or ANC] headphones. Many of them are so effective that even the ringing of a conventional bicycle bell does not penetrate them."

The DuoBell achieves this without relying on excessive volume or any electronics; it's fully mechanical, like a normal bike bell, but Škoda worked with scientists from the University of Salford to find a frequency that can penetrate ANC headphones.