Consumer Reports' 2026 Sports Car List Reawakens An Old Argument

In some cases then, deciphering whether a car is a true sports car is fairly easy. But what about in more complex instances, such as with Toyota's GR Supra? It's a coupé, which immediately means it doesn't neatly fit into that old description of a sports car — but what exactly is it, if not a sports car?

It can't be just a coupé, as that's a body style, not a classification or segment. It can be a grand tourer if you want it to be, but with a 382-horsepower inline-6 powering the rear wheels through a six-speed 'box, it's certainly what many would consider a thoroughbred sports car. In that vein, so is the current Ford Mustang. It used to be a muscle car, or pony car, to be more specific, but it has definitely crossed over into sports car territory now — even if it is a coupé, not a roadster, and boasts four seats.

It's easy to make the cases for models like these, so is it just as reasonable for Consumer Reports to categorise the Civic Si and Ioniq 5 N as sports cars? The Civic offers a slick six-speed manual transmission our Andy Kalmowitz thoroughly enjoyed test-driving, while the Ioniq boasts north of 600 horsepower, flamboyant styling tweaks, and even a power-boost mode. That's far more sporting than anything you'd find beneath the haunches of a Miata, so what's the problem?

It's controversial, sure, and perhaps "sports car" isn't a neatly defined box we can cram specific cars inside any more, or exclude others from fitting within it, for that matter. An electrified Hyundai crossover is a stretch, but the original definition certainly is up for revision.