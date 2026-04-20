Why The Datsun 510 Earned The Poor Man's BMW Title

Back in the day, Nissan was a much cooler car company. Anyone who knows a thing or two about cars knows how beloved the Datsun 240Z is within the community, and the many GT-Rs that followed elevated the Nissan experience to levels never seen before. However, it was this unassuming little commuter, the Datsun 510, that redefined how people saw Japanese cars. The 510 was so good that it quickly earned the reputation for being the "Poor Man's BMW."

For context, the Datsun 510 had four-wheel independent suspension (in the U.S. and certain other markets), a potent single overhead cam (SOHC) inline-four engine, and a lightweight unibody, all combined in what became a classic rear-wheel-drive fun machine. The hardware on offer was similar to that of BMW's Neue Klasse had (not the new Vision Neue Klasse Concept, obviously). Mind you, this was during the '60s, when a certain Nissan representative saw the Neue Klasse's success and wanted the Japanese brand to make a proper driver's car. Essentially, you got the sophistication of a BMW without spending BMW money. In 1968, you could've bought a 510 for less than $2,000, when the Neue Klasse 1600 carried a price premium of 30% or more.

That Nissan representative, who goes by the name of Yutaka Katayama, was also responsible for leading the Datsun 240Z project, and we all know what a legend that turned out to be. It's worth pointing out that in other parts of the world, you may also find the 510 dubbed the Datsun 1600 or the Bluebird, available in body styles ranging from two- and four-door sedans to station wagons and two-door coupes.