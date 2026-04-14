At $44,500, Is This 2022 Rivian R1T A Powerful Persuader?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Rivian has a massive battery, four electric motors, and more than 800 horsepower on tap. As we all know, however, with great power comes great responsibility, so let's decide just how responsible the seller has been in setting this truck's price.

Have you ever heard Anthrax's cover of America's "Carry On Thy Wayward Son" off the thrash metal band's 2012 Great Anthems EP? It hits a little harder than the original and seems, both musically and lyrically, a fitting theme song for the 1974 Volvo 145 D/L project wagon we looked at on Monday. Dusty, disheveled, and somewhat disassembled, that Volvo was offered up in need of restoration and refurbishment. At $900, the cost to take on that daunting task wasn't grand, but in the minds of most of you, it wasn't worth carrying out; many commented that, at this stage of the game, that wayward son of a Volvo would best serve as a parts car. A 75% "No Dice"loss was the result of our voting.