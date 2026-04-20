How Thick Does Lake Ice Have To Be To Support A Car's Weight?

While it seems like a car lover's fantasy to spend an afternoon sliding a high-performance car atop a frozen lake, there's real danger looming right beneath your four tires. It's crucial for anyone venturing out on lake ice to know the thickness of the frozen surface. While there isn't a single magic number for ice thickness that supports every car, there are established guidelines to stay safe. Before we start, if the ice is less than five inches thick, don't even try to drive on it!

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has published depth guidelines to help you stay safe out on a frozen lake. The agency stated that new, clear ice should be at least five inches thick to support a snowmobile's weight. The recommended minimum thickness understandably scales up with vehicle size. It's a nine-inch minimum for a small car. That figure goes up to 11 inches for a mid-size SUV and 16 inches for a heavy-duty truck. If you want to tow a shelter out on the lake, you're going to need 20 inches of ice. Double these numbers if the ice is white.