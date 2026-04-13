Nostalgia-Baiting Jeep Rewind Special Editions Are Cool Enough To Deserve A Better Name

Personally, I love the paint, the wheels, and the side decals, especially on the Gladiator, where the side stripes follow the line of the rear fender. Where the Rewind loses me, though, are its hood graphics and its name. The vaporwave, synthwave, retrowave, outrun-style hood graphics definitely speak to a 1980s nostalgia that started waning when "Stranger Things" started shilling New Coke and neon, and they look a bit dated in comparison with the timeless side stripes. The name, too, doesn't mean much. Rewind? People still rewind things, and Jeeps don't exactly need to be rewound. Stellantis couldn't dig through its vault for another heritage name?

Jeep

All in all, though, the Rewind is exactly what we need in cars: It's fun. Bright, saturated colors, unique graphics, weird wheels; it's so refreshing to see a car that isn't just built to be the least-offensive car on the lot. To hell with resale value, with wondering what the next owner will think when you go to sell — the Rewind is a special edition that'll make you smile every time you see it, and look back at your car every time you park. Can you ask for more from a paint job and some decals than that?