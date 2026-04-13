At $900, Is This 1974 Volvo 145 Wagon A Down And Dirty Deal?

While today's Nice Price or No Dice 145 wagon is missing its title and hasn't run in years, it's an old Volvo, so how hard could it be to clean up and fire up? Let's see if this down-on-its-luck Swede is priced to make that resurrection a done deal.

Tweedledum and Tweedledee are twin characters from Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, described by the author as rotund and identical, except that they are left-right reversals of each other. Carroll didn't create the names out of whole cloth. At the time he wrote Alice, the names were commonly used in Great Britain to describe the sounds of low and high musical instruments.

Owing to its ample rear end and overall roly-poly style, the 1977 American Motors Pacer wagon that came our way last Friday could easily be nicknamed after one of Carroll's fat twins. Of course, to really pull that off, a second car would be required, preferably in the same color and spec. That's not out of the question, financially at least, with our Pacer coming in at a reasonable $6,500 asking. That eked out a 52% 'Nice Price' win, leaving us to go looking for that elusive twin.