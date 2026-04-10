At $6,500, Is This 1977 AMC Pacer Wagon A Big-Bootied Bargain?

Sir-Mix-a-Lot likes big butts, and that means today's Nice Price or No Dice Pacer wagon is right up his back alley. Let's find out if this fishbowl of a car is priced to make us just as happy.

The mantra of "buy low and sell high" is sound financial advice, albeit not without risk. Whether it's the housing market, stock trading, or even finding that cherry of a deal on a car, there's the lure of trying to make more out of the deal than you put in.

That appeared to be the goal of the wheeler-dealer attempting to sell the 2017 Jaguar XE 2.5T Premium we entertained on Thursday. Based on some sleuthing into the car's history via the VIN, we discovered that the Jag had been purchased from a salvage auction for a mere $2,050 in February. Unlike most of the denizens of that dumping ground, the XE still carried a clean title. Cleaned up but still mechanically flawed, the car now asked $5,500, which, while a lot more than the wholesale price, is well below what could reasonably be considered market value. Unfortunately for the seller, a majority of you were scared off by the Jag's claimed mechanical maladies. That saw the XE fall in a narrow but decisive 58% "No Dice" loss.