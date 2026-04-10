These Are The Cars You Would Drive If You Could Respawn When You Crash
Earlier this week, in a desperate attempt to get everyone's minds off the constant barrage of Horrors that are broadcast live nowadays, we asked you to use your imagination and consider what car you would drive if you knew you could respawn any time you crash, like in a video game, and y'all really delivered. Some of the most sought-after cars among enthusiasts also happen to be extremely powerful, and can often border on dangerous to drive, so why not remove the whole fear of dying or getting your ass sued off!
I said I would like a chance to go ham behind the wheel of a Porsche Carrera GT, the notoriously difficult to control V10-powered supercar with no electronic driving aids. I have a sneaking suspicion I would start using my ability to respawn pretty rapidly, but hey, that's what it's there for. I never was good at video games anyway. Enough yapping Logan, let's get to the answers. These are a few of my favorite answers, but if yours didn't make this list feel free to drop your answer in the comments.
Any Koenigsegg
Frankly, I'd rather I respawned instead of the car if I could only choose one or the other. Preferably with a full health bar, a refreshed set of joints, new metabolism, and original hair color.
But, if that's not an available option, pretty much any Koenigsegg.
Submitted by: Chase
Porsche 911 GT2
I would likely head out to Laguna Seca in a 911 GT2, appropriately named the "Widowmaker". With more power than a Turbo S sent to the rear wheels and a twitchy, track-ready chassis, the GT2 was killing weekend track warriors way before the Carrera GT.
The GT2 has been around since the 993 chassis but things really went bonkers when the 997.2 offered stupid amounts of power and torque. It was the first 911 to break the 200 mph barrier. It also lacked the refinement of the 991 chassis, and combined with the lack of AWD traction, made it incredibly challenging to drive. This thing can kill you in so many ways.
Why Laguna Seca? I have been driving that track since the nineties on Gran Turismo and still haven't been able to master the dreaded corkscrew. What better way to finally overcome that challenge than to drive one of the most challenging-to-drive supercars ever made over and over again until I can do it perfectly? It will be like The Edge of Tomorrow, only where I am fighting apexes instead of otherworldly beasts.
Submitted by: ODDseth
427 Cobra
Obviously an OG 427 Cobra. Manual steering, manual brakes, manual transmission, and not an electronic nanny in sight. Pure, unadulterated driving nirvana. Your safety and survival depend 100% on your driving skills.
Submitted by: 05Train
Dodge Viper
An original 1st gen Viper. Its little more than a go kart with doors (no windows – or much else) strapped to a V-10 engine.
Submitted by: PLAN-B 77
Pagani Huayra
Pagani Huayra. The original one. Hooning a 700HP equivalent to the Palace of Versailles on wheels on track sounds like absolute heaven, but it's not a question of if I crash, but when.
Submitted by: MrMcGeeIn3D
A Renault Twingo with a jet engine on top
I mean, if there are no consequences, you might as well go big. A $20 Renault Twingo with a Rolls-Royce Trent 977B-84 turbofan. If it can power an Airbus A380, it'll be fine for a city car!
Submitted by: Mercedes Streeter
Ferrari F50
My dream car, the Ferrari F50. Woefully expensive, woefully hard to drive, and woefully difficult to repair and replace. Might as well spend all the respawns attempting to get it right.
If that's too tall an order, just give me an Element skateboard so I can attempt the same jump over and over without any reservations.
Submitted by: Drift of Air
TVR Cerbera
Whenever it comes to fantasizing about what car we'd get "if..." my answer is almost always "TVR." That answer fits this question perfectly.
I'd like a Cerbera, but really any later-model TVR will do.
Submitted by: Aldairion
Air-cooled Porsche 911
An early-ish air-cooled Porsche 911. Before they started getting the wild rear end under control.
I'd drive the snot out of it, and not worry about smacking walls while sliding backwards. I would keep trying those hot corners until I get it right – it might take years, but it sure sounds like FUN!
Submitted by: Radar Lover Gone
McLaren F1
McLaren F1. For the same reason others have quoted the Gen 1 Viper, Carrera GT, 427 Cobra. No driver assists, nothing to save you. Pure performance, face melting speed, likely to kill you if you're not up to it. Would be amazing to send one without that nagging fear of death and/or financial ruin.
Submitted by: Robert Galloway