These Are The Cars You Would Drive If You Could Respawn When You Crash

Earlier this week, in a desperate attempt to get everyone's minds off the constant barrage of Horrors that are broadcast live nowadays, we asked you to use your imagination and consider what car you would drive if you knew you could respawn any time you crash, like in a video game, and y'all really delivered. Some of the most sought-after cars among enthusiasts also happen to be extremely powerful, and can often border on dangerous to drive, so why not remove the whole fear of dying or getting your ass sued off!

I said I would like a chance to go ham behind the wheel of a Porsche Carrera GT, the notoriously difficult to control V10-powered supercar with no electronic driving aids. I have a sneaking suspicion I would start using my ability to respawn pretty rapidly, but hey, that's what it's there for. I never was good at video games anyway. Enough yapping Logan, let's get to the answers. These are a few of my favorite answers, but if yours didn't make this list feel free to drop your answer in the comments.