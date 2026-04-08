It's an unfortunate plight that we face as car enthusiasts; we generally love powerful cars and driving them fast, but reality doesn't allow for such things very often, if at all. Whether you're held back by financial constraints, or the fear of overdoing it and cutting your trip on this plane of existence short, we could all use a little fun right now, so let's do away with those concerns. Yes folks, I'm asking you to use your imagination. Think of it as a way to escape the wretched grasp of reality for a brief moment. So it begs the question: what car would you drive if you could respawn when you crash it, video game–style?

No fear of crashing, no fear of going into bankruptcy, no fear of dying, just let your mind run wild and share where it goes. We want you to use this superpower for good, not evil, though, so use it responsibly and sound off in the comments below.