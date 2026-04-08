What Car Would You Drive If You Could Respawn When You Crash?
It's an unfortunate plight that we face as car enthusiasts; we generally love powerful cars and driving them fast, but reality doesn't allow for such things very often, if at all. Whether you're held back by financial constraints, or the fear of overdoing it and cutting your trip on this plane of existence short, we could all use a little fun right now, so let's do away with those concerns. Yes folks, I'm asking you to use your imagination. Think of it as a way to escape the wretched grasp of reality for a brief moment. So it begs the question: what car would you drive if you could respawn when you crash it, video game–style?
No fear of crashing, no fear of going into bankruptcy, no fear of dying, just let your mind run wild and share where it goes. We want you to use this superpower for good, not evil, though, so use it responsibly and sound off in the comments below.
I would drive the infamous Porsche Carrera GT if I knew I could respawn
I think I have a healthy dose of fear when it comes to driving extremely powerful cars, though I think my fear is more of embarrassment and financial ruin than it is of dying. Regardless, if I could do away with the fear of crashing, I'd love to see what it feels like to thrash a Porsche Carrera GT.
The Carrera GT is so special in part because it was the last car a mainstream brand like Porsche could realistically build without modern driving aids like traction control or electronic stability control, which, in turn, makes it difficult to control. Sometimes referred to as the last analog hypercar, the CGT is known for its knife-edge driving dynamics. If I could respawn, I'd love to know what it feels like to drive one hard. I want to hear the V10 screaming behind my head, before I palm the gorgeous wooden shift knob to grab third gear before fearlessly throwing it into a turn and seeing if it sticks. And if it doesn't, then I could try it over and over again. Sounds like a great deal, right? Now what car would you drive if you could respawn when you crash?