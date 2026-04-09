At $5,500, Is This 2018 Jaguar XE 2.5T Premium An Unexpected Bargain?

While it looks good, the seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice Jag XE describes it mechanically as only fair, specifically in need of a serious brake job. That's expensive at the dealer, but probably doable in the driveway. Let's see if this cat is priced to make us want to roll up our collective sleeves.

In his 1978 novel, 'What Dreams May Come,' Richard Matheson creates an afterlife where rules dictate how an individual exists post-passing depending upon how they kicked the bucket. Told in manuscript form (as dictated to a psychic), the story follows a man who has died in a car accident, journeying from a bucolic afterlife to literal hell to be with his wife. She has been condemned (again, rules) for having taken her own life out of grief for her absent husband. He chooses to stay with her out of love, facing the possibility of losing his mind as she has. Eventually, it all works out, and both are reborn, without memories of their past lives.

It would take that level of devotion and dedication to take on ownership of the 2004 Volkswagen Touareg V10 TDI we considered on Wednesday. Monumentally complicated and likely very expensive to maintain, only a few of you thought it worth the effort at the car's $19,999 asking price. An 80% 'No Dice' loss proved it was much easier to pass by and move on with life.