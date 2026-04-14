Can You Reuse Automotive Gaskets And How Long Do They Last?

"As a trusted gasket material supplier, our recommendation is that you never reuse a gasket," MTI Gasket says on its website. Sounds pretty cut and dry, right? And it makes sense. Nothing made of rubber is permanent, and it is bound to wear out at some point. In fact, bad gaskets are one of the common causes of car oil leaks. Still, there will be some who will insist it's okay to re-use a gasket because their buddy re-used one once and it turned out alright.

But MTI isn't the only manufacturer who says not to reuse a gasket. Garlock says: "We are frequently asked about reusing gaskets. We do not recommend this practice." And Gallagher Seals, a manufacturer of industrial gaskets says: "For safety reasons, never re-use a gasket." Expert Gasket & Seal, LLC, a custom gasket manufacturer, is even more emphatic, stating: "Never reuse old gaskets. An old gasket can never be relied on." However, there may be some exceptions to the rule, especially if a manufacturer says it's okay to reuse a specific gasket.

How long should you expect a gasket to last? Head gaskets are supposed to last around 200,000 miles. A valve cover gasket typically lasts 60,000 to 100,000 miles. An intake manifold gasket is meant to last around 50,000 to 75,000 miles. An oil pan gasket might last from 10-15 years, and that little washer for the drain plug should be replaced with each oil change.