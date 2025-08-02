Why Do People Use RTV On Gaskets, Is It Necessary, And What Can Go Wrong?

Have you had to replace, repair, or reattach an oil pan or transmission pan, lately? Then someone probably recommended you use RTV to seal it. These are pretty common uses for this product, as it can be utilized to create a brand-new gasket. Some automotive manufacturers have begun using RTV instead of regular gaskets to seal certain parts, like oil pans.

RTV, which stands for Room Temperature Vulcanizing, is a silicone rubber compound that is designed to cure and harden when it is exposed to the moisture in the air, which happens when it is squeezed out of an airtight container. As the name suggests, this curing process can take place at room temperature, without applying any additional heat. An additional property is that it acts as a sealant between two surfaces and works great with metal. These advantages make it ideal for replacing automotive gaskets when properly applied. Popular brands include Permatex, Wynn's, Realth, J-B Weld, and V-Tech.

For mechanics, it is often more convenient to use a tube of RTV that's already on hand in their shop than to locate and buy an OEM gasket that fits. Other repair situations require making a gasket on the spot, especially when the part came out of the factory with RTV in the first place instead of with a manufactured gasket. Either way, RTV has become more common in the automotive industry, so let's look at when you might need it and what you should be aware of.