These Are The Cars That Let You Down The Hardest

Last week, I asked you about your favorite pickup trucks, and boy, didn't we have fun. But those times are over now. We all have to grown up and realize that not every car is a home run. If it was, we and our far less pretty and smart sister car sites, would be out of a job. Complaining in prose is what we do baby, but that doesn't make disappointing cars any less disappointing. I asked you earlier this week what cars have let you down in the past, and your answers stretched across time, space and manufacturers. Truly, let-downs come in all sizes and shapes.

There were new cars that just didn't live up to the hype, cars you owned that never really settled in no matter how long you drove them, and cars that you thought were heroes, only to end up as zeros. You'll find Volvos, Buicks and a weirdly post-apocalyptic Dodge Dart photo that definitely portents the lived-experience of long-term owning a Dodge Dart.