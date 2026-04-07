Automakers believe in their products. They wouldn't spend so much time and money developing vehicles and trying to get you to buy them if they didn't. That belief can end up as an echo chamber, however, leading to bizarre ideas and designs making it to showrooms when they should have been strangled in the cradle. It doesn't matter if the car sucks, though. You've come this far, so time to sing its praises.

Today I want to know what car let you down the hardest. Your answer can be anything. Maybe you are still really bummed about Jaguar's Type 00 concept, or maybe the whole notion of Elio Motors makes you shake your head in disbelief. You could go for a historic flop, like poor Edsel Ford and his mid-sized sedans, or something modern that you were really hoping would be good, but you ended up hating. Yes, there's so much to be bummed out by!