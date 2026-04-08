These Are Your Favorite Pickup Trucks

This week has been filled with emotional moments and it's only Wednesday. From the truly moving images coming out of the Artemis II moon mission to waiting on whatever fresh hell our country gets into next, there's plenty to get worked up about. Luckily, here at Jalopnik, we can distract ourselves from both wonders and horrors with cars. You see, the cars are here for you and they always will be.

I didn't ask you about your favorite pickup truck last week for a chance at a mental break this week, but that's definitely what it turned into. Instead of doomscrolling, I got to spend my Tuesday afternoon going through awesome images all kinds of trucks. And that is whatever the opposite of doomscrolling is.

Most of the trucks cited as the best by our readers were from the last great decades for truck design, the 1980s and '90s. I didn't want to take the obvious answer from you guys, but the F-150 Lightning and the GMC Syclone in one list? That's almost too much rizz for a single Answer of the Day. The real outlier, both in time period and manufacturer on this list, is the one particular Dodge truck picked by reader Noel Cox.

So now I return the gift of the cars to you. Scroll down and take a break to feast your eyes on something good and pure and simple; the best pickup trucks of all time.