At $19,999, Is This 2004 VW Touareg V10 TDI A Daunting Deal?

If there's one thing today's Nice Price or No Dice Touareg has in spades, it's tarmac-torturing torque. That's made possible by its monster V10 TDI mill, which also happens to make it one of the hardest cars in the world to work on. Let's see if it's priced in a way that makes that challenge seem appealing.

Set in 1910's Iowa, Meredith Wilson's "The Music Man" is best remembered for its show-stopping songs and the film version's main performance of Henry Hill by an excessively charming Robert Preston. What stuck with me about the story, however, was the catchphrase uttered by the mayor's daughter, Zaneeta, played by Susan Luckey in the movie, who punctuated most sentences with "Ye Gods!"

Ye gods... er, the gods weren't shining on the 1974 Buick Apollo 350 we looked at on Tuesday, despite the car having been named for one of the Greek Pantheon of other-earthly orchestrators of fate. At issue were the car's somewhat lackluster appeal and, by contrast, its high $9,500 asking price. Sadly for its seller, that didn't stand a prayer in our vote, eventually ending up with a 65% "No Dice" loss.