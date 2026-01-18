Why Is Heating Oil More Expensive Than Gasoline?

Heating oil also faces acute, regional demand. According to the EIA, 82% of households using heating oil are located in the Northeast, and transporting oil there from the Gulf Coast or abroad is expensive. Unlike gas, oil has to be trucked directly to homes by local suppliers, and the associated costs can't be spread out beyond the service area. Folks in rural or remote areas can expect to pay higher prices than those in places with greater market competition and supply. Maybe Big Oil wasn't seeing a ton of profits last summer, but if brutally cold temperatures cause demand to increase faster, markets can get anxious and prices can go up.

So, considering all of this, why don't refiners just kick up fuel oil production on the fly? Isn't there just too much money to stop drilling for oil? The catch comes from how increasing heating oil production means decreasing diesel, which can stress the diesel market and impact the fleets that feed the broader economy. Weather that disrupts delivery is a double whammy, as these fleets are often what we rely on to move oil where it needs to go in the first place.

Finally, to make more heating oil, you have to make more of everything else that comes from a barrel of crude. And if there's not enough demand for everything else, there's little incentive for oil companies to go this route. It's an inconvenient profit liability. In 2022, Exxon made $6.3 million every hour; Big Oil isn't really into profit liabilities, even if it can afford them.