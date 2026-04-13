How Oil Filters Can Improve Fuel Economy

Have you taken a look at gas prices lately? It's sort of wild out there. In case you missed it, U.S. gas prices have risen above the dreaded $4 mark for the first time since 2022. And that's just the average. In some spots, like Los Angeles, the $6 gallon is a common sight on fuel station signs. It's gotten so bad, in fact, that buying gas is something of a luxury for the rich lately. Before you crush your favorite gas guzzler into a cube, though, there are a few things you can do to improve your average miles per gallon (mpg), like using the correct tire pressure.

But preserving every drop of precious gasoline in your tank boils down to more than minding your heavy right foot and correctly inflating your tires. Replacing a dirty or clogged oil filter also can have a positive impact on your vehicle's gas mileage. In addition to that, the type of filter you use can have an impact on your fuel economy. Picking the wrong filter media material can lead to an insufficient contaminant capture rate, leading to contamination that causes the kind of friction and heat that bogs down an engine and kills fuel efficiency.

Now, that doesn't mean you have to drop everything and stick to the ludicrous 3,000-mile oil change rule when servicing your car. But it's important to keep up with regular oil changes and pick the right filter for your ride.