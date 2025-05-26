Want Better MPG? This Is When You Should Be Shifting Gears

Unlike an automatic transmission that switches gears depending on the vehicle's speed, a manual transmission requires the driver to make the change with the stick shift. For drivers new to manual transmission, shifting to different gears can be a difficult skill to learn. It can even lead to decreased performance and fuel economy if done incorrectly.

It's not just the speed, either. The current rpm is also a signal for when to change gears. A car's rpm, or revolutions per minute, refers to how quickly the engine is spinning. We all have a tachometer in our cars that displays the rpm, and for those new to manual transmission, this is a good meter to keep your eye on. Otherwise, you may find yourself driving at too low a gear when going fast, or vice-versa. This can lead to losing some of the miles per gallon your car should be able to deliver.

That's important because while U.S. News & World Report says manual transmissions are slowly being phased out in favor of automatics with improved fuel economy, the sales numbers say otherwise. In 2024, manual transmission vehicles sold well, with many automakers claiming a large percentage of their consumer base chose manual transmission. So it doesn't seem like they're going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, for the 2025 model year, there are plenty of cars with manual transmission consumers can choose from.