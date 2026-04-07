At $9,500, Could You See This 1974 Buick Apollo On Your Launch Pad?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Apollo is twinsies with the contemporary Chevy Nova. This car even comes with a Chevy-like 350 V8 under the hood, albeit one from Buick, not the Bowtie Brigade. Let's see what this kissing cousin could rightfully be worth.

The Germans have long associated the letter "M" with intrigue and excitement. The German film director, Fritz Lang, chose to title his first sound film, 1932's "M," which stood for "Mörder or murderer. One of the earliest procedurals, the movie chronicles a city on the edge as it searches for a shadowy figure who preys on little girls. Character actor Peter Lorre, in only his third screen role, had the unenviable task of playing the villain.

Decades later, BMW chose M, this time for Motorsport, to anoint its highest performance models. On Monday, we looked at a 2017 BMW M2, the carmaker's smallest entry in its pantheon of performance cars. That car wore an eclectic pink vinyl wrap and carried a $31,777 asking price. Despite that being relatively low for the model in the current market, few of you found it, or the pink wrap, all that appealing. That ultimately proved evident in the 85% "No Dice" loss it suffered in our vote.