This Hillclimb Toyota Corolla Only Needs A One-Liter Engine To Melt Your Face Off

There are levels of car enthusiasm over in Europe that we'll never come close to here in the United States. What do you mean they're building 400-horsepower turbocharged fire-breathers that rev to 10,000 rpm out of the 1SZ-FE engine that came in the anemic Toyota Yaris? The tiny little hatchback that had almost no performance driving aspirations at all? It feels absolutely unhinged for that little engine to be pushing around a hillclimb car like this, and I guess it is unhinged. Just watch this video and you'll see just how bonkers it is. There's something great about a hillclimb car with almost no aero downforce. It could go way faster with bigger wings and all-wheel drive, but this guy's in it for the love of the game.

According to the folks at HillClimb Monsters, this is a Finnish build, coming from Antti Holtinkoski. Not only is this wild Yaris engine shoved in an old Corolla hatchback, but apparently it powers the rear wheels now. Sure, why not? When you have a giant turbocharger and 400 ponies to play with, you can power whatever wheel you want and it'll still be incredibly quick. Never mind the fact that this Corolla hatchback weighs just 1873 pounds. Phew, that's just a little rocket ship, man!

In this video, Holtinkoski took the Corolla to an impressive eighth position overall in the famed Norges Raeste Bakkelop hillclimb up in northern Norway. The 2.3-mile course runs through 11 corners and a bridge up nearly one thousand feet of elevation change, making it one of the most exciting events in Europe these days. The event has become a full week celebration of speed and bravery, now incorporating drag racing and rallycross, but the hillclimb is still the main attraction. Is there anything even close to this in America? I think not.