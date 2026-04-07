These Are The Cars Our Readers Want To Erase From History

There are things that we all wish could be deleted from existence. Things that, with the snap of a finger, would disappear for good, never to bother us again. For most people, those things aren't cars, but because we're little freak weirdos, there are some cars out there that we'd certainly like to erase from existence without a second thought. That idea is what led me to the question I asked you all last week.

I wanted to know what car you'd erase from history in a "Yesterday"-style scenario. (Side note: did anyone else watch that movie? No? Just me? Got it.) It's a big question, I know, but I thought Jalopnik's readers would be up to the task, and I'll tell you guys what, you didn't let me down. I got some really good answers here with some fairly thoughtful reasoning as to why these cars should be erased. Most of you even followed my "no butterfly effect" rule, which I appreciate. Of course, a lot of you made horrible, terrible choices, because there are some very good cars on this list, but I'm here simply to be a vessel for you all.

That's enough out of me, though. How about you head on down below and check out what cars your fellow Jalops would permanently erase from history? Did your own car make the list? If it did, I've got bad news, because now you've gotta go buy a new one.