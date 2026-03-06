What Car Screams 'I Make Terrible Decisions'?
The car we drive says a lot about us — our financial status, where our priorities lie, where we're at in our lives, et cetera, et cetera. I could go on. Because of that, there are some cars out there that can also tell us when someone is a complete doofus idiot, and that idea is what led me to today's question.
I want to know what car screams, "I make terrible decisions." What car lets everybody around you know that your priorities are an absolute mess, you've got rocks where your brain should be and you shouldn't be allowed to care for other human beings? Off the bat, I'll just say that this does not have to be a new car. You can feel free to go into the annals of automotive history and pull out whatever cars you'd like that fit the "bad decisions" description. Keep in mind, the car itself doesn't have to be a bad decision — it can just fit in with a wider terrible decision ethos.
My choice
My pick for this question is sort of a strange one: it's the BMW ActiveHybrid 7, a car that was always sort of terrible and hideously unreliable from the jump, but is even worse now. It combined the notoriously troublesome N63 twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 from the 750i with an electric motor in the transmission housing, netting it about a 15% improvement in fuel consumption over a regular 750i. It has a reputation for being one of the most unreliable BMWs (and cars) of all time, so I'm not sure the efficiency gains were really worth it.
This pick was inspired by an automotive TikToker I've come across, Raphael Montes, who bought an absolute clusterfuck of an ActiveHybrid 7 to appease his fans. The car already looks to be a complete mess, and I cannot imagine it'll ever work in any real way, but I'm holding out hope for this guy. I'm a bit worried it might kill him, though.
In any case, why don't you all drop on down below and let your fellow Jalops know what cars scream "I make terrible decisions"? As always, I'll be awarding extra points to folks who explain their answers. Hop to it.