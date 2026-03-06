The car we drive says a lot about us — our financial status, where our priorities lie, where we're at in our lives, et cetera, et cetera. I could go on. Because of that, there are some cars out there that can also tell us when someone is a complete doofus idiot, and that idea is what led me to today's question.

I want to know what car screams, "I make terrible decisions." What car lets everybody around you know that your priorities are an absolute mess, you've got rocks where your brain should be and you shouldn't be allowed to care for other human beings? Off the bat, I'll just say that this does not have to be a new car. You can feel free to go into the annals of automotive history and pull out whatever cars you'd like that fit the "bad decisions" description. Keep in mind, the car itself doesn't have to be a bad decision — it can just fit in with a wider terrible decision ethos.