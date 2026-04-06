At $31,777, Could This 2017 BMW M2 Put You In The Pink?

The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice M2 jokingly warns in the ad that "ALL LOW BALLERS will be prosecuted!" Let's see if the price they've set means we may need to take that threat seriously.

When he burst onto the scene in the 1970s, musician and record producer Elvis Costello did what quite a few celebrities choose to do: he hid his given name—Declan Patrick MacManus—behind a pseudonym and stage persona. It happens in Hollywood, too. The American actor John Wayne, whose distinctive drawl and penchant for tough-guy westerns, was born Marion Morrison, a name that might not have been seen as all that tough on celluloid's dusty trail.

Being someone you're not, or at least morphing into a different, more popular persona, can prove to be a successful strategy in life. Or at least can stave off the bill collectors for a while.

The 1987 Pontiac Fiero Mera that we looked at last Friday is a case in point. It leveraged the Fiero's chameleon-like ability to change its appearance to approximate the look of a Ferrari 308. It was a close enough approximation back in the day that Ferrari's lawyers got involved, resulting in only 247 cars being converted. At a $25,499 asking price, many of you considered the Mera's imitation to be an insincere form of flattery. Ultimately, that resulted in an 86% "No Dice" loss.