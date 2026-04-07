Detroit Police Found Woman's Car The Day It Was Stolen, Couldn't Be Bothered To Tell Her For Half A Year

If you're fortunate enough to have your stolen car found quickly, you can usually get it back with minimal damage or loss of items inside. That's what should have happened for Sharon Crane, whose car was stolen out of her driveway in Ferndale, Michigan. Although Detroit police recovered the car the day it was stolen, nobody bothered telling Crane until six months later, reports WXYZ.

A neighbor's surveillance camera captured the whole thing. On September 14, 2025, a car pulled up in front of Crane's home. Someone got out, got into Crane's 2015 Hyundai Sonata, and immediately drove away. Hyundais and Kias from this era are particularly easy to steal, which likely explains how the thief got away so quickly. Crane did everything she was supposed to; she notified police, who promptly came over and took a report. She told her insurance company, who waited a month in case the car was recovered, then declared it a loss and wrote Crane a check for $8,900.

Fast forward to March 2026. Ferndale police called Crane and told her that her Hyundai had been found in Detroit, just two miles from her home. That should have been good news, but the Detroit police report was dated September 14, 2025 — the same day it was stolen. It sat in a Detroit impound yard ever since it was reclaimed by police, rather than being returned to Crane.