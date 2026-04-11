Did Toyota Capture The Camry's Magic In These SUVs?
Earning the title of "The Camry of SUVs" is no easy task, as Toyota's midsize sedan comes with a long list of selling points that any contender has to live up to. For starters, Toyota is a Japanese company, of course, but the brand's midsize sedan is built in the United States and has been the best-selling passenger car here for 24 years in a row and counting. The Camry has earned plenty of critical acclaim as well, with the 2026 model rated as the number-one car in its segment by Consumer Reports. The Camry has been a hybrid-only model since 2025, when the all-new 2025 Toyota Camry debuted with sporty aspirations.
As a result, the 2026 Camry shows off an EPA line of 52 mpg city/49 mpg highway/51 mpg combined. The Camry is a good choice for passenger protection, too: It was one of just two midsize cars to earn a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the IIHS in its enhanced 2026 testing program that now includes an analysis of a car's whiplash prevention. The other was the Hyundai Sonata.
The Camry offers numerous benefits that any sport-utility or crossover would be hard-pressed to match. Well, unless you're shopping at Toyota, that is. In this case, you have multiple alternatives — made more relevant because the same platform underpinning the Camry is found beneath Toyota SUVs like the two likeliest choices here, the RAV4 and Highlander.
The Toyota RAV4 is a credible compact competitor for the Camry
Among the Camry's platform-mates are the Toyota Crown and Crown Signia, but we're crossing those off the list because they're niche choices that don't match the Camry's sales numbers. For that, we can turn to the Toyota RAV4. The best-selling SUV in the U.S. for the past 9 years, the RAV4 outsold the Ford F Series in 2024 to become the country's top overall seller of that year.
Not only is the RAV4 a reliably good seller. Like the Camry, it's also just plain reliable. Consumer Reports, for one, gave both the 2026 Camry and the 2025 RAV4 — the latest editions with full CR testing — excellent marks for predicted reliability.
There is an obvious disparity in size between the two, at least in two important measures: The Camry is 193.5 inches long and the RAV4 is 181 inches, but the difference does narrow considerably inside, where the sedan serves up up to 99.9 cubic feet of passenger volume, and the RAV4 checks in with 98.9. The SUV naturally leads the way for cargo space, offering up to 37.8 cubic feet, compared to the Camry's 15.1 cubic feet of trunk space.
The bottom line: Despite differences in exterior size and interior volume, the 2026 RAV4 makes a strong case as the Camry of Toyota's SUVs, which is backed up by relatively similar pricing. Toyota sells the Camry starting from $29,100 (plus $1,195 in destination charges), and the RAV4 opens at $31,900 with a $1,495 destination fee. It's just too bad Toyota can't build RAV4s fast enough.
The Toyota Highlander is the family-focused Camry option
You may not think so at first glance, but the three-row Toyota Highlander can also make a strong claim to being the Camry of the company's SUV lineup. That's especially true when you look back to its roots: The original 2001 Highlander was built on the Camry's platform of the time, unlike the original RAV4, which blended platforms from the Toyota Corolla and Carina small cars. It's also worth mentioning that today's versions of the Highlander and Camry are both considered "midsize" entries — despite the Highlander having a nearly 4-inch advantage in length and some 40 more cubic feet of passenger volume over the Camry.
Moreover, three-row midsize SUVs — such as the Highlander — have developed a particularly strong following among U.S. families. It's a role that, in the past, was often played by midsize sedans — like the Camry. Just keep in mind that the Highlander is a bit behind the Camry in terms of content. For instance, the Highlander still carries Safety Sense 2.5+ technology, and the Camry has been upgraded to the 3.0 system. Finally, like the Camry, the 2026 Highlander received excellent marks in predicted reliability from Consumer Reports.
True, much will change for the next-gen Highlander, since it goes all-electric for 2027 with 320 miles of range from its EV powertrain. The good news is that it plays right into a 2024 study from AutoPacific indicating that "three-row fully-electric SUV/XSUVs specifically are forecast to nearly quadruple from well under 100,000 sales in 2024 to around 400,000 sales in 2029."