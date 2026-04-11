Did Toyota Capture The Camry's Magic In These SUVs?

Earning the title of "The Camry of SUVs" is no easy task, as Toyota's midsize sedan comes with a long list of selling points that any contender has to live up to. For starters, Toyota is a Japanese company, of course, but the brand's midsize sedan is built in the United States and has been the best-selling passenger car here for 24 years in a row and counting. The Camry has earned plenty of critical acclaim as well, with the 2026 model rated as the number-one car in its segment by Consumer Reports. The Camry has been a hybrid-only model since 2025, when the all-new 2025 Toyota Camry debuted with sporty aspirations.

As a result, the 2026 Camry shows off an EPA line of 52 mpg city/49 mpg highway/51 mpg combined. The Camry is a good choice for passenger protection, too: It was one of just two midsize cars to earn a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the IIHS in its enhanced 2026 testing program that now includes an analysis of a car's whiplash prevention. The other was the Hyundai Sonata.

The Camry offers numerous benefits that any sport-utility or crossover would be hard-pressed to match. Well, unless you're shopping at Toyota, that is. In this case, you have multiple alternatives — made more relevant because the same platform underpinning the Camry is found beneath Toyota SUVs like the two likeliest choices here, the RAV4 and Highlander.