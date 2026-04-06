Mercedes Recalls Over 3,700 Electric G-Wagens Because Their Wheels May Fall Off

The Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ Technology — or as it's more commonly known, the electric G-Wagen — is a beast of an SUV. From off-roading with the best of them to near-4-second 0-to-60-mph sprints to tank turns, and with all of the luxury features you could imagine, the G-Class EV is incredibly capable. Unfortunately, the one thing it's apparently not capable of doing is keeping its wheels on with any sort of certainty, and now Mercedes is recalling 3,734 of them in the U.S. over the issue.

Early versions of the electric G580 built between February 26, 2024, and August 19, 2025, were fitted with wheel bolts that weren't properly engineered to deal with the truck's added mass and beefy torque output. I mean, it throws down 579 horsepower and 859 pound-feet of torque through its quad-motor setup for Christ's sake. The bolts Mercedes used were instead carried over from the combustion-powered G-Wagen, and over time, that mismatch can cause the connection between the wheel and the hub to loosen — or detach — while driving, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. When that happens, surprise, surprise, the risk of a crash increases.

Mercedes said that the wheels will most likely face issues after "extreme driving maneuvers together with a number of repeated wheel changes over the vehicle's lifetime." Doing this can increase wear on the contact surfaces of the wheel bolts. While the recall notice doesn't explicitly state it, four hub motors and tank turns don't make life particularly easy for these bolts.