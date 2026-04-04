Here's How Much A 2021 Hyundai Veloster Has Depreciated In 5 Years

The Hyundai Veloster, introduced for the 2012 model year, is a relatively inexpensive and quirky three-door compact car. It blends sporty coupe styling and practical hatchback usability with one door on the driver's side and two doors on the passenger's side. In hopped-up performance versions such as the Veloster N, it can be a special little rocket that's fun to throw around. That model gets a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four making 275 horsepower, helping to push it from naught to 60 mph in as fast as 5.1 seconds.

The more ordinary versions make do with either a 201 horsepower 1.6-liter turbo-four or a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder with 147 horses. But no matter the variant, all Velosters lose value or depreciate as they get older — like almost every car. And, according to Kelly Blue Book, the 2021 Hyundai Veloster is seeing steep depreciation, having lost about 46% of its value on the used car market after typical ownership over five years. Looking at the base-spec 2.0 Coupe, that's almost $10,000 slashed off its as-new price of $20,905, leaving its retained value at just over $11,000. It's good news for those looking to buy a used car to drive around in — less so if you bought this car new and have already absorbed the steepest part of the depreciation curve.