Is There Such A Thing As A Depreciated Pagani?

Buying a brand-new car is a great experience, albeit one that not everyone can afford, thanks to the average cost of new cars soaring north of $50,000 late last year. However, it's not just the purchase price of a new car that can be off-putting, as the cost of depreciation is also a fairly huge pill to swallow, and it's large enough to put a damper on the whole experience.

According to Kelley Blue Book, a new car will shed around 30% of its value within the first 2 years, and that figure will grow to 55% by the time just 5 years have passed. So, even if you can afford the $50,000 outlay for a brand-new car, the thought of it being a $22,500 car in just 5 years may be enough to put you off.

Now, according to a plethora of sources online, there is one way to sidestep depreciation — just buy a Pagani. Okay, it's not exactly practical advice for avoiding depreciation, as Pagani models regularly attract seven- or eight-figure asking prices. Nonetheless, Pagani models are often heralded as being depreciation-proof (although, you could just buy a Jeep Wrangler if you're really worried about depreciation).

We wanted to know whether buying a Pagani really is a great investment, or if it is actually possible to lose money on a Pagani. For this, we looked at the original MSRPs of various Pagani models — where that data is available -– in addition to second-hand sales data from over the years. The answer? You'd have to be seriously unlucky to purchase a Pagani and lose out financially.