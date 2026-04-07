Is There Such A Thing As A Depreciated Pagani?
Buying a brand-new car is a great experience, albeit one that not everyone can afford, thanks to the average cost of new cars soaring north of $50,000 late last year. However, it's not just the purchase price of a new car that can be off-putting, as the cost of depreciation is also a fairly huge pill to swallow, and it's large enough to put a damper on the whole experience.
According to Kelley Blue Book, a new car will shed around 30% of its value within the first 2 years, and that figure will grow to 55% by the time just 5 years have passed. So, even if you can afford the $50,000 outlay for a brand-new car, the thought of it being a $22,500 car in just 5 years may be enough to put you off.
Now, according to a plethora of sources online, there is one way to sidestep depreciation — just buy a Pagani. Okay, it's not exactly practical advice for avoiding depreciation, as Pagani models regularly attract seven- or eight-figure asking prices. Nonetheless, Pagani models are often heralded as being depreciation-proof (although, you could just buy a Jeep Wrangler if you're really worried about depreciation).
We wanted to know whether buying a Pagani really is a great investment, or if it is actually possible to lose money on a Pagani. For this, we looked at the original MSRPs of various Pagani models — where that data is available -– in addition to second-hand sales data from over the years. The answer? You'd have to be seriously unlucky to purchase a Pagani and lose out financially.
All Pagani models have exploded in price
When the Zonda first debuted, it was a risk. Why would anyone buy a new, never-heard-of supercar when automakers like Ferrari and Lamborghini already exist? Regardless, people did buy the Zonda, and as the years went by, the desirability of these models exploded.
When new, a base 1999 C12 Zonda would have set you back around $280,000, or $350,000 for the C12 S. MotorTrend notes that such cars were worth upward of 10 times this amount back in 2019, with one C12 S owner even turning down $4.5 million.
Pagani's Huayra, which originally listed just north of $1 million, hasn't soared quite like the Zonda, but you'd still profit had you bought one new and kept it until today. Regardless of whether you're after the traditional coupe model, the Huayra Roadster, or the Huayra R, recent auction results suggest that you'll be shelling out roughly $3 million to $3.5 million.
As for the Pagani Utopia, things are a little tougher to outline, as so few have publicly sold since debuting. Still, the same pattern is emerging. A new model retailed back in 2024 for $2,190,000, and one such model sold in 2025 with just a handful of miles on the clock for almost double that, at $4.075 million.
So, apparently, there really is no such thing as a depreciated Pagani, and getting your hands on one while it's new just may be the shrewdest investment you ever make, although getting into that position in the first place is really the tricky part.
This is why Paganis command the money that they do
Back in 2024, someone paid more than $11 million for a Zonda LM Roadster. Yes, it's a special edition, but really, it's just a fancy version of the original Pagani Zonda that debuted in the '90s for $280,000, so dropping 8 figures on one in 2024 is surely absurd.
Here's the thing, though, Pagani truly delivers on what a supercar should be, arguably better than any other automaker out there. First up, they are properly striking cars to look at, from every angle. From the rakish lines to the immaculately prepared cabins, a Pagani from any generation is a sight to behold.
Secondly, these things are so exclusive, they make a modern Ferrari look like a Camry when it comes down to production numbers. In fact, while Ferrari sold 13,752 cars in 2024, Pagani produces roughly 40 cars a year. In other words, Ferrari sold more cars in 2 weeks than Pagani builds in a decade — that's real exclusivity.
Couple those intoxicating looks and insane exclusivity with Pagani's choice of screaming 12-cylinder powertrains, and yeah, it's easy to see why these cars appreciate like nothing else out there. Cars like Paganis barely exist, so getting your hands on one is no easy feat. When one does become available, it's no wonder that the well-heeled among us will pay almost anything to get behind the wheel of it.